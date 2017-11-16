This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rifle Sighting, Effects of Lead in Eagles and Picking the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner

Posted 2:09 pm, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 02:10PM, November 16, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll get our rifles ready for the deer season with the help of field staff member Dale Butler, plus we'll hear from field staff member Susan Gallagher about the toxic effect that lead is having on our bald eagle population.  And it's the moment you've all been waiting for, we're announcing the winner of the Koiti Krazy Contest, one lucky viewer will be taking home a brand new Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV courtesy of Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s