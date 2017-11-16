This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Rifle Sighting, Effects of Lead in Eagles and Picking the Kioti Krazy Contest Winner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll get our rifles ready for the deer season with the help of field staff member Dale Butler, plus we'll hear from field staff member Susan Gallagher about the toxic effect that lead is having on our bald eagle population. And it's the moment you've all been waiting for, we're announcing the winner of the Koiti Krazy Contest, one lucky viewer will be taking home a brand new Kioti Mechron 2200 UTV courtesy of Hoover Tractor of Mifflinburg.