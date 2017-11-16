× Tackling Drug Issues In Tamaqua

TAMAQUA — Tamaqua Area’s Athletic Center was filled with folks looking for answers about how to battle the drug epidemic Thursday night.

“I’m clueless when it comes to the drug scene, you know? I don’t know what’s out there, so,” said Claudia Krell of Tamaqua.

“I want to help people understand drugs and drug addicts. Addiction is dangerous and taking over a lot of peoples’ lives,” said John Welfel of Tamaqua.

Among the speakers was former NFL player Vance Johnson; he’s battled addiction himself and urged the crowd to remember: no one is immune.

“I actually told my family, listen, let’s move to Pennsylvania because there’s a lot of people who need my help there,” he said.

People at the event learned about the signs of substance abuse and resources to battle addiction, as drug overdose deaths skyrocket in Schuylkill County and across the nation this year.

“I think it’s very important that the parents get educated. I have three children of my own and I’m actually in recovery myself so I think it’s really important to be out,” said Karalyn Dietrich of Tamaqua.

“I really want to become part of the solution so that’s why I’m here today,” said Travis Snyder of The Skook Recovers.

Experts say addiction knows no age.

Another speaker at this event was a high school student recovering from drug addiction.

The event was put together by Raiders Step Up and Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.