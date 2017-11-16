Scranton Prep football preview

Undefeated Scranton Prep plays 8-4 Loyalsock in the state 'AAA' football playoffs.  The Cavaliers have the better record but the Lancers four losses came against District IV playoff teams and QB Connor Watkins is a dangerous Playmaker.

