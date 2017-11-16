Rock 107’s Pantry Raid: the Mission to Feed Families in Need This Thanksgiving

Posted 4:35 am, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:34AM, November 16, 2017

 

A massive machine resembling a giant shopping cart is on the move in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties Thursday and Friday.

It all ties into a project to feed families in need this Thanksgiving that’s been organized by Prospector, a morning radio show host on Rock 107.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the project and explained how you can get involved.

The motorized and street approved shopping cart be driving across our area on Thursday, November 16 and Friday, November 17.

The colossal cart will head to different Gerrity’s locations and a few other businesses as a way to fill the cart with food and raise money.

All of the food and cash collected through the event will be donated to CEO Weinberg Food Bank in the Wilkes-Barre area. The food will be distributed to families in need this Thanksgiving.

To track the cart and get more information on the event, head here!

