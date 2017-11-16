New York City Parents Petition for EpiPens in All Schools After Grilled Cheese Allergy Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Thousands of New York City parents have signed a petition for city schools to require EpiPens on their campuses following the death of a toddler who had a deadly allergic reaction.

EpiPens, the life-saving devices that stop an allergic reaction, are now top of mind for many parents of Head Start-Early Education age children since 3-year-old Elijah Silvera suffered a fatal dairy allergy reaction after someone at his Harlem school gave him a grilled cheese sandwich.

Now there’s an online petition asking newly re-elected Mayor Bill de Blasio to send EpiPens to all New York City Schools - not just buildings with nurses - and train staff on how to use them.

WPIX contacted schools across the New York City region, and learned that all either have someone on staff ready to administer an emergency EpiPen dose, have free EpiPens on hand, or have lunch aides walking around with them.