Harvey’s Lake Council Vice President Sentenced for Fourth DUI

Posted 5:21 pm, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:46PM, November 16, 2017

HARVEY'S LAKE -- A borough councilman in Luzerne County was sentenced Thursday for his fourth DUI.

Harvey's Lake Council Vice President Thomas Kehler must serve 90 days of house arrest.

Kehler's driver's license will also be suspended for a year and a half.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments