Harvey’s Lake Council Vice President Sentenced for Fourth DUI

HARVEY'S LAKE -- A borough councilman in Luzerne County was sentenced Thursday for his fourth DUI.
Harvey's Lake Council Vice President Thomas Kehler must serve 90 days of house arrest.
Kehler's driver's license will also be suspended for a year and a half.
2 comments
jerry
So slap on the wrist, no actual jail time, confined to house. When he does this again will someone die?
Long strides and tight stretchums
He should move to the Skook. They won’t vote you into council unless you’ve had at least 2 duis. They would love him.