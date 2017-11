Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH CAROLINA -- Former Lackawanna County Commissioner A.J. Munchak is now a free man.

Munchak was released last Tuesday from federal prison in North Carolina.

Munchak, along with co-defendant Robert Cordaro, were convicted back in 2011 on charges including theft, bribery, extortion and tax evasion.

Munchak will serve the last six months of his term on house arrest.

Munchak received seven years behind bars and Cardaro 11 years for their crimes.