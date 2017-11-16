× Former Gov. Tom Ridge in Critical Condition after Heart Procedure

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge is in critical condition following a heart procedure Thursday morning.

Gov. Ridge, who has also served as U.S. Homeland Security Secretary, was attending the Republican Governors Association conference in Austin.

After calling hotel staff for medical assistance, he was taken to a hospital for what has been called a “diagnostic heart procedure.”

Ridge, a Republican, served as Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001.