Does it Really Work: Power Air Fryer XL

It's time for the most requested product test of the year! We tested out the Power Air Fryer XL! The maker claims the machine will cook your favorite deep fried foods with 80% fewer calories without losing the deep friend taste or crispness. That's a big claim so Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
