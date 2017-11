× Deadly Crash in Monroe County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A man is dead following a crash in Monroe County.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Stephen Durosky, 78, of Jackson Township, struck a tree on October 17th.

Durosky was traveling on Farmview Drive near Reeders around 7 a.m. when the crash occurred.

As a result of the crash, Durosky suffered femur and hip fractures.

The coroner’s office tells WNEP Durosky died of complications due to those injuries.