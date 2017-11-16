× D.A. – ‘Officers have a right to use deadly force’

EASTON — The Northampton County district attorney says troopers had every right to shoot back at the man who opened fire last week on Route 33 during a traffic stop.

Northampton County D.A. John Morganelli held a news conference to go over last week’s shooting near Nazareth that sent state police Cpl. Seth Kelly to the hospital with serious injuries.

The district attorney says troopers had every right to fire back at Daniel Clary after he shot at two troopers.

Police say Daniel Clary of Effort in Monroe County was pulled over for speeding. After fighting with officers and freeing himself from their restraint, Clary grabbed a gun and fired it at troopers.

During the altercation, both troopers shot back at Clary.

Clary managed to get to his car and drive to a hospital.

Cpl. Seth Kelly was severely injured and is still recovering from the shooting.

The district attorney says both troopers had every right to fire back at Clary and says their use of deadly force is justified and no charges will be filed against them.

“I am not going to have police officers in fear that they will be prosecuted when a situation, someone looks like they are reaching for a gun,” Morganelli said. “I am going to say that police officers have a right to use deadly force and we are not going to have dead police officers or seriously injured police officers because they have to wait for the moment they are shot.”

Daniel Clary’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Northampton County Courthouse.