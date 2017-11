Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE -- Authorities were called to the scene of a reported robbery in Luzerne County Thursday night.

It all happened around 5:30 at the Curry Donuts on South Market Street in Nanticoke.

That's when officers say someone came in, handed the cashier a note, and then took off.

No word yet on what was taken during that robbery in Luzerne County.