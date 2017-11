× Attempted Robbery Suspect Nabbed in Delaware

NANTICOKE — Police have arrested a man wanted for an attempted robbery earlier this month in Luzerne County.

Ryan Romanoskey was arrested by the Delaware State Police Thursday.

Romanoskey was wanted for the attempted robbery of a Rite Aid Pharmacy on East Main Street in Nanticoke on November 3.

Investigators said he demanded cash and got into a scuffle with a cashier in the pharmacy and then took off.