Berwick last won a district championship in football in 2013 when they defeated Abington Heights. Friday night when they face Valley View they will get another opportunity, but the Cougars are playing some good football and will put up a tough challenge. The two teams kick off at 7pm from Crispin Field.
Valley View Travels To Berwick To Face The Dawgs Friday Night
