Serial Robber Facing More Charges in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY — A serial robber faces more charges in Luzerne County.
Raymond Bolling was charged Tuesday with hold-ups at a Family Dollar near Wilkes-Barre and a CVS in Hazleton.
He has also been charged with a theft at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet outside Hazleton.
Bolling told Newswatch 16 last week he was sorry for a string of crimes in the area and he was high on drugs at the time.
He’s also a suspect in a theft at a Family Dollar store near McAdoo.
i quit..
NOT MY FAULT-I BLAME THE DRUGS!!!!!!