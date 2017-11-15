× Serial Robber Facing More Charges in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY — A serial robber faces more charges in Luzerne County.

Raymond Bolling was charged Tuesday with hold-ups at a Family Dollar near Wilkes-Barre and a CVS in Hazleton.

He has also been charged with a theft at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet outside Hazleton.

Bolling told Newswatch 16 last week he was sorry for a string of crimes in the area and he was high on drugs at the time.

He’s also a suspect in a theft at a Family Dollar store near McAdoo.