Search for Adam Lutz to Resume Thursday

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP — Authorities in Luzerne County say the search for a missing man originally postponed until the weekend will instead resume Thursday.

No one has seen or heard from Adam Lutz, 22, of Nanticoke, since last Thursday when he was spotted heading towards Lake Silkworth.

On Tuesday, officials put their search for him on hold until a special dive team from New Jersey arrived. That team was expected on Saturday.

Lehman Township police now say that crew is set to arrive ahead of schedule, so search efforts will resume in the morning.