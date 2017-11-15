Schuylkill Haven football

Posted 6:43 pm, November 15, 2017, by

Schuylkill Haven lost four against bigger, talented schools from the Schuylkill League to begin their season.  But, the Hurricanes came charging back to win eight straight games.  Now comes powerful Steelton-Highspire in the state playoffs.  A tough task,but Canes appear able.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

