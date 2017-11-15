× Rolling out the Red for a Holiday Tradition: Santa Parades

The 25th annual Santa Parade will hit Scranton streets this Saturday, November 18.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey previewed the event on Wednesday and highlighted what to expect this year with some of the parade’s participants.

If you can’t make the event in person, you can watch an exclusive LIVE broadcast of the parade on WNEP-TV and WNEP.com on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

Newswatch 16’s Sharla McBride and Scott Schaffer will be hosting the parade along with Ryan Leckey who will be handling coverage on the route.

Map of the course:

For more information on the Santa parade in the Electric City, head here!

QUICK FACTS

SCRANTON SANTA PARADE:

WHAT: Annual Santa Parade in Scranton

WHERE: Parade begins at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Spruce Street in Scranton and ends at Courthouse Square.

WHEN: Begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 19.

Head here for more information on Saturday’s Santa Parade in Scranton.

WILKES-BARRE SANTA PARADE:

WHAT: Wilkes-Barre’s annual Christmas Parade

WHERE: Parade begins at the corner of South Street and South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre and ends on Public Square with the tree lighting ceremony.

WHEN: Steps off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 18.

Events are planned for much of the day on Saturday. For a list of activities, click here.