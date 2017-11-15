Plane Lands Safely After Crew Reports Landing Gear Malfunction

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — There were some tense moments as a plane from Chicago came in for a landing in Luzerne County.

The United Airlines flight from Chicago reported issues with its landing gear just before 5 p.m. Wednesday as it approached Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Emergency crews were placed on standby, and the plane landed safely.

Newswatch 16 spoke with some relieved passengers after they got off the plane including a priest from California who is visiting West Pittston.

“Everybody remained calm. The pilot did an excellent job. I did a couple extra prayers, and we landed safely in back here in northeast Pennsylvania, so it’s good to be home,” Father Paul Mcdonnell said.

No injuries were reported. Officials have not said what was the problem with the plane’s landing gear.

