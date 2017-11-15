Man Accused of Asking Elderly Homeowner for Help, Then Stealing Money and His Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP -- A man is accused of asking an elderly homeowner for help and then stealing from him in Schuylkill County.

Nicholas Harman, 25, of Ashland, is behind bars. State police say he knocked on the 85-year-old victim's door last Monday saying he wrecked his car and wanted to make a phone call.

Once he got inside, troopers say Harman stole money from the victim and then took off in the man's car.

Then this past Monday, authorities say Harman tried to rob the Top Star Express in Tower City and took off in that stolen vehicle.

Police later recovered the SUV in Dauphin County.