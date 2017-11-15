Hazleton Fraternal Order of Police Collecting Toys for Christmas

HAZLETON — The Hazleton Fraternal Order of Police is collecting toys for children this holiday season.

They call it “Blue Santa.” The organization is looking for donations of new, unwrapped toys to hand out to less fortunate children this holiday season.

Hazleton’s  Fraternal Order of Police chapter is looking for popular children toys like Shopkins and Legos and toys for teenage children like adult coloring books and electronics.

“It’s giving toys to kids who won’t be able to have a lot of toys for Christmas,” Hazleton Police Officer Brett Green said. “It’s victims of crime that we’ve dealt with during the year. This is something that is going to give back to them to allow them to have a wonderful Christmas as well.”

Donations will be accepted until December 15. There is a drop-off box in Hazleton City Hall where you can take your donations.

More donation locations will be announced on the Fraternal Order of Police’s Facebook page. To learn more about getting your child on the list for Blue Santa, call the Hazleton Police Department at (570) 459 – 4940.

