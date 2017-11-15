Fire Damages Home in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- Flames hit a home in the Poconos Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators believe the fire started just before 4:30 p.m. in the basement of the home along Goose Pond Road near Tobyhanna.

The homeowners were inside at the time, but got out OK.

"Most of the damage seems to be within the area of origin in the basement and then up through first floor. Mostly confined into the center of the structure," said Coolbaugh Township Asst. Fire Chief Paul Denico.

The cause of the fire in Monroe County is still under investigation.