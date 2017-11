Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Some finishing touches are being made on the new Harrison Avenue Bridge in Scranton.

Crews added decorative pillars called "obelisks" on Wednesday.

The bridge is set to open to drivers before the end of this year even though PennDOT says there is still about a year's worth of work to do at the site, including tearing down the old bridge which is nearly 100 years old.