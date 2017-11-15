× Crash Kills Days Later; Family Remembers

PECKVILLE — A prominent businessman from Lackawanna County has died more than a week after being critically hurt in a crash.

Ken Santarelli’s family told Newswatch 16 their loss, is also a loss to Lackawanna County’s Mid-Valley.

Black bunting hung Wednesday outside Pop-Pop’s Mini Mart in memory of the man who dreamed up the convenient market in Peckville. All to grow his family’s decades-old business – Santarelli & Sons Oil.

Ken Santarelli died Tuesday, about a week and a half after a devastating car crash. Santarelli’s Ferrari lost control on Gino Merli Drive in Peckville on November 6th.

His family called him the brains of the operation at Santarelli & Sons, he started Pop-Pop’s next door to honor his late father.

Now missing their dad as well, Ken’s three daughters wanted to talk to Newswatch 16 about what their dad meant to them.

“He would always say to help people, and treat them how you would want to be treated,” said 12-year-old Morriah Santarelli.

Morriah, and 18-year-old twins Mia and Maria, remembered their dad’s life of service – Giving of his time and his money.

“He always wanted to make other people happy, he dedicated his time at work to make sure he supported his kids as best as possible,” Mia said.

They recalled how they worked with their dad in 2013 to bring Miss Pennsylvania to our area and, with her, donate hundreds of books to children’s agencies.

“He was always thinking about doing something to improve the area,” said Ken’s uncle, Robert Fiorelli.

Fiorelli didn’t break from his routine Wednesday, stopping for coffee at his nephew’s store. He says his daily stop, the business, and the community it’s in will never be the same.

“He was everything, he was quite the boy. He really knew how to run business, he was fantastic. We`re really going to miss him, I don`t know what my family is going to do without him,” Fiorelli said.