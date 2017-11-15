Concrete Spilled Over Roadway in Lycoming County

Posted 7:13 pm, November 15, 2017, by , Updated at 05:28PM, November 15, 2017

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP -- A road in Lycoming County was closed for several hours after a concrete spill.

PennDOT says the driver of a concrete mixer accidentally bumped the discharge lever while traveling along Mill Lane near Williamsport.

The driver didn't realize what happened until he looked in his rear-view mirror and saw concrete spilled all over the road.

Mill Lane was closed for more than two hours while the mess was cleaned up.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment