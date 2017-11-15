Concrete Spilled Over Roadway in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP -- A road in Lycoming County was closed for several hours after a concrete spill.

PennDOT says the driver of a concrete mixer accidentally bumped the discharge lever while traveling along Mill Lane near Williamsport.

The driver didn't realize what happened until he looked in his rear-view mirror and saw concrete spilled all over the road.

Mill Lane was closed for more than two hours while the mess was cleaned up.