× City Officials: Crumbling Flood Wall in Wilkes-Barre Will Soon Be Replaced

WILKES-BARRE — A flood wall in Luzerne County that has been falling apart for years will soon be replaced thanks in part to a nearly $300,000 state grant.

People who live and work nearby the flood wall along Solomon Creek in Wilkes-Barre said they have been worried about for years.

It all looked calm on Thursday morning along the creek in South Wilkes-Barre. However, when the water level starts to rise in a flash flood, people like Richard Williams get a little nervous about the crumbling flood wall holding up against Mother Nature.

“Many things in the cellar I lost. You know, I had notes that I used to make when I worked on electronic projects and I lost all of that. You just have to disregard it and forget about it,” Williams said.

With help from a $299,999 Commonwealth Financing Authority grant, part of a replacement for the 80-year-old flood wall is on its way.

City officials said the state grant will be used to replace sections of the wall that need it most. The grant money is part of a multi-million dollar project already underway to replace the entire wall.

Abby Davis lives and works nearby at Ferris’ Hot Dogs. She said the wall definitely needs to be replaced.

“We get floods in our basements, at least puddles, even when it rains,” Davis said.

There have been problems with the flood wall falling apart for years. Just last December, a chunk of the wall fell into the creek and a temporary fix was put in place.

“It just has to get done. It should’ve been done a while ago,” Davis said.

City officials said they are going to be ready to bid the project soon.

“Once the bids come back and they’re all analyzed, the contracts will be awarded and the work will start,” City Administrator Ted Wampole said.

City officials hope construction will begin in the spring of next year.