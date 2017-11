Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANVILLE -- Lots of sirens could be heard on Mill Street in Danville Wednesday night, but it wasn't an emergency. It was a celebration.

The Danville T-Railers youth football team was welcomed through town after a league Super Bowl win.

The youth football players and cheerleaders got to ride on fire engines through downtown Danville, waving to fans.

They won their championship over the weekend.