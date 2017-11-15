Bethany (West Virginia) at Susquehanna University Riverhawks Basketball

The Riverhawks of Susquehanna University made two free throws in the final seconds of the game to beat Bethany (WV) 75-73 on Wednesday night in a local college Division III Men's Basketball game in Selinsgrove.
