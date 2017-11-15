WILLIAMSPORT -- A night of fun on the gridiron was all for a cause in Williamsport.
Williamsport High School hosted Loyalsock Township in this first ever Battle of the Beltway.
Wednesday night's charity powderpuff football game served as a fundraiser to benefit the United Way.
Both organizers and players hope to make the game an annual tradition.
"I think it's going to bring the community a lot closer together. And I mean, Loyalsock and Williamsport always have a big rivalry, so it's a good fundraiser for the community, especially for the United Way," said Skyler Colarusso, Williamsport High School senior.
The ladies from Loyalsock Township won the charity game with a final score of 28-6.
