WILLIAMSPORT -- A night of fun on the gridiron was all for a cause in Williamsport.

Williamsport High School hosted Loyalsock Township in this first ever Battle of the Beltway.

Wednesday night's charity powderpuff football game served as a fundraiser to benefit the United Way.

Both organizers and players hope to make the game an annual tradition.

"I think it's going to bring the community a lot closer together. And I mean, Loyalsock and Williamsport always have a big rivalry, so it's a good fundraiser for the community, especially for the United Way," said Skyler Colarusso, Williamsport High School senior.

The ladies from Loyalsock Township won the charity game with a final score of 28-6.