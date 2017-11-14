Wyoming Valley West vs Donegal Field Hockey

Posted 10:47 pm, November 14, 2017, by

Wyoming Valley West met Donegal in the 'AA' Field Hockey semifinals.  Senior Madison Woods scored off a Corner with 3.3 seconds left to lift the Lady Spartans to a terrific 1-0 win and a trip to Saturday's State Finals.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

