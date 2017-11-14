Wyoming Valley West met Donegal in the 'AA' Field Hockey semifinals. Senior Madison Woods scored off a Corner with 3.3 seconds left to lift the Lady Spartans to a terrific 1-0 win and a trip to Saturday's State Finals.
Wyoming Valley West vs Donegal Field Hockey
-
Wyoming Valley West Beats Selinsgrove in State Field Hockey Quarterfinals
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Upper Perkiomen Field Hockey
-
Wyoming Valley West Wins Field Hockey District Title
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Oley Valley Field Hockey
-
-
Lake-Lehman Field Hockey
-
Super 16 Sports Final, Week 8 – 2017
-
Super 16: Team #7 Wyoming Valley West Spartans
-
Wyoming Valley West Boys Soccer Tops Honesdale, Advance in Districts
-
Coaches Corner Preview 2017: Wyoming Valley West and Delaware Valley
-
-
Wyoming Valley West vs Williamsport
-
SUPER 16 Sports Final Week #7 2017
-
High School Football Schedule Week #13 2017