Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLOR -- Police say they've caught the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Lackawanna County.

Harrison Phillips and Michelle Shotwell were picked up Tuesday night in Kingston and brought to the police station in Taylor.

A third suspect, Russell Meyer, was arrested earlier in the day after a chase that followed the robbery of a Gulf station in Taylor.

Police suspect the three may have been involved in several other robberies over the past 24 hours.