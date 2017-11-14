Turkey Hill Robbed in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:46 am, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45AM, November 14, 2017

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened at the Turkey Hill Minit Market on North Washington Street in the city.

Police say the crook entered the store, reached into the cash register, took money, and ran off.

There is no word how much the thief got away with here Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment