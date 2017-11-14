× Turkey Hill Robbed in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store in Wilkes-Barre.

It happened at the Turkey Hill Minit Market on North Washington Street in the city.

Police say the crook entered the store, reached into the cash register, took money, and ran off.

There is no word how much the thief got away with here Wilkes-Barre.