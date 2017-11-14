Suspected Robber Nabbed after Chase, Two Remain at Large

Posted 11:37 am, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 11:58AM, November 14, 2017

SCRANTON -- Police nabbed a suspected robber and are looking for two others after a robbery in Taylor Tuesday morning.

The robbers hit a Gulf gas station in Taylor around 11 a.m.

Police nabbed one suspect after a chase on Davis Street in Scranton after apparently getting out of the getaway car.

Two people -- a man and a woman -- are still on the loose.

Investigators are looking for a gray or silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information should contact Taylor police.

Developing story.

