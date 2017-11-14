× Stove Top’s Stretchy Thanksgiving Dinner Pants All Gobbled Up

Thanksgiving just got a little easier for those of us that like to go back for seconds, and even thirds.

Stove Top Stuffing has designed a fashionable pair unisex pants — with an elastic waistband.

An image of the stuffing is placed high and fits right over your belly.

Stove Top says it wants to allow people to “enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style.”

The stretchy pants cost $20 and are only available while supplies last.

UPDATE: As of Tuesday afternoon, Stove Top announced that due to high demand, their ultra-stretchy pants have sold out.

Sure, the pants may not be so flattering, but they are for a good cause.

Stove Top is donating $10,000 of the proceeds to the Feeding America charity.