Search in Schuylkill County for Missing Man

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP — State police need your help searching for a missing man from Schuylkill County.

He was last seen near Orwigsburg on Saturday.

About forty people gathered to search for Israel Whelan of Orwigsburg.

His family is desperate to find him because police believe the 23-year-old man may be a danger to himself.

You’ll find many fliers showing a photo of Israel Whelan posted in West Brunswick Township, outside Orwigsburg.

“We know in our hearts that he’s out there and he needs our help,” said his uncle Lenny Kucinski.

Whelan, who also goes by Izzy, was seen near Carlisle on Friday after he left work.

His family has been searching for him since they’ve assembled a search team in the Pine Brook development to try to find him.

Izzy’s family and friends are searching for him in this area because this is where he lives. It is also the last place he was seen.

A search is underway for a missing Schuylkill County man in Orwigsburg @WNEP pic.twitter.com/V6j3hNV0MW — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) November 14, 2017

“We’ve had some tips that he was back in the Orwigsburg area, maybe in the woods, some anonymous tips. So we’re just hoping and praying we find him out there today,” said his aunt Celeste Kucinski.

About 40 people, including friends and family, showed up to help with the search. Some of them brought their dogs.

Whitney McGowan’s dog “Jersey Girl” is trained to do searches.

“I mean, Jersey hasn’t done a search in over a year but once it’s in her, it’s in her. It’s instinct. She’s good at it and she loves it.”

State police consider Whelan to be a danger to himself. His family says he has a history of depression and other mental health issues.

With temperatures dropping at night, they hope to find him soon.

That search team spent several hours searching on Tuesday.

If you see Whelan or know anything about where he might be, you’re asked to contact state police.