Robber Hits Nanticoke Burger King

Posted 2:44 pm, November 14, 2017, by , Updated at 03:03PM, November 14, 2017

NANTICOKE — A Burger King in Luzerne County was held up Monday night.

Security camera photos show the man who police say robbed the fast-food restaurant on West Main Street in Nanticoke around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Security camera image

According to officers, the robber walked up to the counter and passed a note to the cashier demanding money and saying he had a gun. The man got cash and ran down South Market Street in Nanticoke.

