Robber Hits Nanticoke Burger King

NANTICOKE — A Burger King in Luzerne County was held up Monday night.
Security camera photos show the man who police say robbed the fast-food restaurant on West Main Street in Nanticoke around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
According to officers, the robber walked up to the counter and passed a note to the cashier demanding money and saying he had a gun. The man got cash and ran down South Market Street in Nanticoke.
41.204662 -76.005234
john williams
So now our society would rather tolerate, than to dispose of this trash. Sad. Will never happen on my property.
KIP
someone did not wanna pay for the 2 for 6 whopper offer.