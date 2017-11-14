Robber Hits Nanticoke Burger King

NANTICOKE — A Burger King in Luzerne County was held up Monday night.

Security camera photos show the man who police say robbed the fast-food restaurant on West Main Street in Nanticoke around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to officers, the robber walked up to the counter and passed a note to the cashier demanding money and saying he had a gun. The man got cash and ran down South Market Street in Nanticoke.