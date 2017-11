Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN -- An early morning fire in Northumberland County is under investigation.

The first alarm in Shamokin came in just before 4 a.m on Tuesday.

A pool hall, with apartments attached, along North Market Street burned.

Three people had to be treated for breathing in smoke.

The pool hall was gutted. The apartments have smoke and water damage.

A state police fire marshal will be looking for the cause of Tuesday morning's fire in Shamokin.