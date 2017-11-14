Pizza with a Purpose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pies that save lives! That's the goal behind the eighth annual Pizza by Pappas fundraiser. It's aimed at helping fight against pancreatic cancer.

Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey spotlighted the event Tuesday and introduced us to the organizers of the event who have a personal connection to the cause.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

Half the proceeds raised from pizza sales Tuesday, November 14, and Wednesday, November 15, from Pizza by Pappas benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

To learn about the risk factors for pancreatic cancer, click here!

For more information on the symptoms surrounding the disease, head here!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Fundraiser to help in the fight against pancreatic cancer

WHERE: Pizza by Pappas, 303 N. Washington Avenue, Scranton

WHEN: Tuesday, November 14, & Wednesday, November 15, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

TO ORDER PIZZA: Call (570) 346-2290.