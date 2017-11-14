Owner of Food Cart Business Charged with Theft of Thousands

KUNKLETOWN — A man has been arrested and charged with theft by deception in Monroe County.

Investigators say William Scifo, 34, of Kunkletown, the operator of “Crown Food Carts,” took money from clients but in some cases, never delivered the items or substituted them for second-rate products.

In all, authorities say he took $28,000 from six clients in Pennsylvania, New York, California, and Texas.

Authorities said it happened between October 30, 2016, and July 15, 2017.

