J.J. Abrams Gave Jimmy Kimmel an Epic Birthday Gift

LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel has some pretty heroic friends.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” celebrated his 50th birthday on his show Monday and actor Ben Affleck unveiled a surprise for him.

“Star Trek” and “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams showed up with a blast from Kimmel’s past: a superhero comic book the host illustrated and wrote as a child.

Abrams had Kimmel run down the various superheroes, which included Muscle Man, Super Duck, and Color Kid.

“The characters, like they really spoke to me,” Abrams said. “They demanded to be brought to life.”

And that’s just what Abrams did with a star-studded trailer for “The Terrific Ten,” which the director joked cost $250 million to shoot.

Ben Affleck, Will Arnett, Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Ty Burrell, Billy Crudup, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Hamm, and Shaquille O’Neal starred as the superheroes. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper made a cameo.

Naturally, Kimmel’s nemesis, Matt Damon, portrayed the villain Dr. Bolt along with Wanda Sykes as his sidekick, The Bleach Master.

Seeing his “Kimmel Komix” brought to life tickled the late night host.

“That was the best gift I ever got,” Kimmel said. “Unbelievable.”