Interstate 80 East in Clinton County Down to One Lane After Big Rig Crash

CLINTON COUNTY — A crash in Clinton County has part of a highway down to one lane.

One lane of Interstate 80 east closed between the Lock Haven and Williamsport exits.

State police tell us a rig and another vehicle wrecked just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say one person was hurt.

PennDOT is warning drivers to find another route Tuesday morning in Clinton County.