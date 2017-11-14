Hunter Says He Bagged 39-Point Buck After Years of Stalking the Deer

O’FALLON, Mo. – A lot of patience and a sure shot landed one Missouri hunter the trophy of a lifetime in northern St. Charles County, near St. Louis – a prize he said he’d been chasing for four years.

Tim Phillips said he bagged a 39-point buck on Saturday he calls “the St. Paul giant.”

“After 4 years of hunting the St. Paul giant I finally was lucky enough to bag him. #Walter 39 pointer counting ring hooks. 32 points counting inch or more. ROUGH SCORE 243!” the proud hunter said in a Facebook post.

Phillips told KFVS that the buck had been shot before – by a bowhunter in 2014 and also by Phillips’ father 11 days ago.

The Missouri men were able to regularly spot the deer’s movements using trail cameras, so they knew it was still alive before Phillips finally tracked it down.