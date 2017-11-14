Don’t Fall For the Latest Netflix Phishing Scam

Cyber security experts are warning about a new phishing scam targeting users of the popular streaming service Netflix.

Netflix subscribers are receiving emails purporting to be from the company, urging users to update their billing information. The email includes a link to a fake Netflix website that security experts say looks very similar to actual Netflix sites. Subscribers are then asked to enter personal information, including credit card numbers, on that site.

Netflix said in a statement it takes “the security of our members’ accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure. Unfortunately, these scams are common on the Internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information.”

Anyone concerned about a Netflix-related security issue can check netflix.com/security.

