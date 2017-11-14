Alert Sent After Student Brings Gun to LCCC Campus

NANTICOKE -- An alert was sent out Tuesday afternoon to students and staff at Luzerne County Community College after a student brought a gun on campus.
Officials tell Newswatch 16 the student showed the gun to another student in a parking lot.
School policy requires an alert to be sent out if a gun is found on campus, but officials said no threats were made, and the weapon was never removed from the car.
Nanticoke police are now investigating.
