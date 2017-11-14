Active Shooter Seminar Comes Just Hours After California Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP -- The latest shooting in northern California hitting our country comes as law enforcement in Lackawanna County were out educating people on what to do during an active shooter situation.

A seminar Tuesday night was sponsored by Lackawanna County.

Inside the Lackawanna County Public Safety building in Jessup, more than two dozen people listened to the frantic 911 call from a teacher during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

This was an active shooter seminar arranged by the county commissioner's office. Law enforcement from several agencies came to educate folks on what to do during an active shooter situation.

This meeting took place just hours after a gunman targeted several locations in northern California, including an elementary school.

Many here say mass shootings appear to be almost commonplace, and they want to be prepared.

“Basically, in light of the current events that keep happening in this country, I think it's important to kind of learn and be proactive,” said Heidi Sturdeevant of Jessup.

“I think it's important that we're as informed as possible about potential problems,” said June Ejk from Clifford Township.

The seminar touched upon the recent shootings in Texas and Las Vegas.

It also mentioned local ones as well, including the gunman who opened fire at a Ross Township supervisors meeting in Monroe County in 2013, and the killings at a Weis Market near Tunkhannock back in June when a man shot three of his co-workers.

“You never know what's going to happen. There was one right in Tunkhannock, and I live right in Tunkhannock, so it was very close to home,” said Becky Giobino.

James Walsh says he has a carry permit for his gun.

“Just having that peace of mind, knowing that if something was to happen, you have that option,” said Walsh.

Instructors at the meeting said whether it’s better to run or to hide depends on the situation, but the key thing is to always be aware of your surroundings so you know what you have access to in an emergency.