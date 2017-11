Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP -- Authorities in Pike County have identified some victims of a bathroom peeper, but they believe there could be more.

Caitland Williams of Lords Valley gave up his right to a hearing Tuesday.

He is charged with sexual abuse of children by recording, attempted child pornography, and more.

State police say Williams used a cell phone to record women and kids in the bathroom at the Dunkin Donuts and Xtra Mart near Blooming Grove in 2015.