West Mahanoy Township Fire Ruled Arson

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A fire in a double-block home in Schuylkill County last month was deliberately set.

State police said flames sparked at a double-block home on Ohio Avenue near Shenandoah just after 2 a.m. on October 30.

Fire investigators said the fire was set on a rear second-floor porch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Frackville.