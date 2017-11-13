West Mahanoy Township Fire Ruled Arson
WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A fire in a double-block home in Schuylkill County last month was deliberately set.
State police said flames sparked at a double-block home on Ohio Avenue near Shenandoah just after 2 a.m. on October 30.
Fire investigators said the fire was set on a rear second-floor porch.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Frackville.
40.826861 -76.208484
2 comments
Peggy
Interview all of the local volunteer firefighters. Lots of these misfits join cause they are obsessed with fire. Also, this area seems to have numerous questionable males joining fire departments. Real suspect characters.
RJELQ
another firebug in blighted greater Shenandoah, this wouldnt be the first time.