Victim in Deadly Lycoming County Shooting Identified

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP -- The victim of an apparent deadly shooting in Lycoming County has been identified.

William Dowling, 25, of Philadelphia, was the man found dead along Poco Farm Road in Loyalsock Township after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. He was shot several times and died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Troopers say someone passing by noticed a body along the road near Williamsport and called 911. First responders arrived and saw several bullet wounds.

State police were called in and said, right away, that this is a homicide. Markers on the road note the evidence, possibly bullet casings, collected at the scene.

State police are back at the scene Monday, continuing to reconstruct the scene and interviewing neighbors.

Poco Farm Road was closed for several hours Sunday night but is back open.

This is the second homicide in Lycoming County in less than one week. A man was shot to death inside a home in Williamsport Tuesday night.

An autopsy on William Dowling will take place this week. If you have any information you are asked to call state police in Montoursville.

