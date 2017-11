× Thug Gets Clerk’s Wallet, Phone in Store Robbery

WILKES-BARRE — A robber got away with the clerk’s wallet and phone in a heist at a store in Wilkes-Barre.

Police said the thug demanded cash from the register at the Turkey Hill on Hazle Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

He took off on foot after getting the clerk’s wallet and phone.