Scranton School Director Resigns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A school director in the troubled Scranton School District has resigned.

Jim Timlin stepped down Monday morning, according to school board president Bob Sheridan.

Timlin told The Scranton Times he finds the role takes up too much of his time.

His resignation letter was read Monday night at the first public board meeting since Pennsylvania's auditor general released a scathing report about the district's finances.

The auditor general accused the district of financial mismanagement and said a lot has to change to avoid a state takeover of the district.

The board will now have to choose someone to fill the remainder of Timlin's two-year term. The board did not vote on a replacement at Monday's meeting.